Kylie Jenner Gets Backlash For Giving Daughter Stormi Webster Hoop Earrings, Toddler Won’t Take Them Off O

Some fans thought the large earrings were inappropriate for a toddler.

Kylie Jenner showed off the new bling she got her daughter Stormi Webster on Tuesday by posting photos of the youngster sporting gold hoop earrings. While most commented on how cute Stormi looked there were fans who thought it was inappropriate for her to be wearing these at her age.

The 22-year-old mother posted two pictures on Instagram of her adorable daughter wearing the gold hoop earrings that had “Stormi” in the center. In the first photo the toddler is seen gazing at her reflection in the door of a car with her head tilted and the earrings on clear display. The second photo shows Stormi smiling while wearing a white shirt and matching shorts.

Comments came pouring in on the photos – that already have over 8.1 million likes – with the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s friends fawning over how cute the new jewelry looked.

“Yassss earrings,” wrote one of Jenner’s best friends, Malika Haqq.

Paris Hilton gave her approval with a simple heart-eyes emoji.

Not all the comments were positive. Several of the young mother’s 163 million followers voiced concern saying the 2-year-old could injure herself. One fan thought they saw the customized earrings pulling on the child’s earlobe.

“OMG. Hoops for a baby..NO NO…you can just see those ears are getting pulled right down,” the Instagram user wrote.

Another mentioned that the earrings could be torn out while the toddler plays, and also made reference to Jenner having a child at a young age.

“This is the problem of kids having kids. All fun n games until she rips her earlobes out,” they commented.

Others thought it was inappropriate for a young child to be wearing large earrings at all.

“Why is this 2 yr old wearing hoops like that? Geez let them be little girls,” one person wrote.

Jenner had other fans come to her defense saying she is a great mother and each parent knows their child best. One comment suggested Stormi could have only worn the earrings temporarily while her picture was taken.

After posting the pictures of Stormi’s earrings, the Lip Kit mogul shared a video on her Instagram story where she tried to take the jewelry off her daughter.

“Can I take those earrings off please?” she’s heard asking while her hands reach for the 2-year-old’s ears.

“No!” her daughter replied emphatically while pulling away.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Jenner has been spending a lot of time with Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, and she is open to mending the relationship but is enjoying being single for now.