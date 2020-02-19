‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Rocks Sequined Two-Piece Mini Dress in Sultry Desert Photo

Playboy model and social media influencer Rachel Cook heated up Instagram Wednesday with a new photo that showed her rocking a sequined two-piece mini dress. The snap showed her standing outside somewhere in the desert striking a sultry pose as her skin glowed in the sun.

Rachel’s outfit was made from a gold fabric and was covered in gold sequins. The top featured thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. It fit her chest snugly, showing off her ample bustline, cutting off just below her breasts. The matching skirt had featured a sexy, thigh-high slit.

The picture showed Rachel from the front. The camera captured her body from the middle of her thighs up. She posed with her arms over her head and with one hip cocked to the side. The pose emphasized her hourglass shape and flat abs. Her smooth skin was also prominent in the image. She stood with one leg forward, showing off her bare thigh through the slit in the skirt.

In the photo, Rachel was surrounded by desert foliage, and a large rock formation was in the distance behind her. She did not say where the photo was taken. However, it could have been somewhere in Arizona, as last week she shared an update which had a geotag of Superstition Mountains, which are located in the state.

The model looked fresh-faced in the snap, wearing little — if any — makeup. She looked at something off to the side with pursed lips.

In the caption, she mentioned being in the desert and also said the dress came from online retailer Oh Polly.

Many of her 2.6 million followers were impressed with the her sparkling desert look. Some fans left behind heart and flame emoji, but others had more to say.

“Absolutely beautiful as always,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You have a lovely shape Rachel,” said a second fan.

“So incredibly beautiful!!! Definitely loving the short hair!!” a third follower chimed in.

“You are so absolutely stunning. I love this photo of you,” commented a fourth admirer.

Rachel, who is no stranger to showing off some skin, happens to be involved with a couple of digital magazines that work with many models worldwide. She also works with other retailers such as Bang energy drinks. Her fans can know that whatever she may be promoting on her Instagram page, she will look sensational, like she did when she modeled a little black dress that fit her like a glove.