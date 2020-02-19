Kim Kardashian Looks Stunning By The Pool In A Minuscule Black Bikini During ‘Valentine’s Surprise Getaway’

Kim Kardashian delighted her 160 million Instagram followers with a stunning set of photos from her recent Valentine’s Day getaway that brought some serious heat to her feed.

The newest addition to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s page was shared on Wednesday and included two smoking hot snaps from the surprise vacation, which she noted were taken by her husband Kanye West. No geotag was included with the double Instagram update to indicate where she was, however, a recent report from E! News revealed that the famous couple enjoyed a relaxing trip to Cabo for the romantic holiday.

Kim was seen sitting on the edge of an outdoor pool in the first slide of the upload and was submerged thigh-deep in the water in the second shot. Behind her was a gorgeous view of the blue sky and calm ocean that made for a breathtaking scene, but it was the reality starlet herself that captivated her audience by showing off her famous curves in a skimpy bikini.

The mother-of-four sizzled in her minuscule black two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. Her swimwear included a sexy, bralette-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. It appeared almost too small to contain her voluptuous assets, as it exposed an eyeful of underboob, as well as an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its daringly low scoop neckline.

The beauty mogul also wore a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number provided coverage to only what was necessary, ensuring that the snap would not violate any of Instagram’s nudity guidelines. The piece boasted a dangerously high-cut design that revealed Kim’s sculpted legs, while also giving her fans a teasing glimpse of her world-famous booty. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her toned midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Kim completed her pool-day ensemble with an ornate black-and-gold choker necklace. Her dark tresses were worn down and perfectly parted in the middle, and she sported a gorgeous makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the KKW Beauty founder began showering her latest Instagram post with love. The duo of snaps have racked up more than 1.5 million likes after less than one hour of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Kim’s jaw-dropping display.

“Looking hot Kim!” one person wrote.

“I’ve never seen a more perfect person,” said another.

“You’re definitely aging backward,” commented a third.

Kim’s Instagram page is just as famous as she is, particularly because of her eye-popping snaps such as her upload from today. Another recent post saw her putting on a leggy display in a pleated silver dress with a scandalous thigh-high slit while sitting in her closet. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the photo more than 1.8 million likes.