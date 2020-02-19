Ryan Newman’s First Photo Since Daytona 500 Crash Shows Him Standing & Smiling With His Daughters

Ryan Newman returned to social media on Wednesday, less than two days after suffering a serious crash during the Daytona 500. The Nascar racer posted twice to Instagram, one which was an update on his recovery and another which showed him in a hospital gown standing alongside his two children.

“Ryan continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway,” said the statement on Newman’s Instagram. “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature he has been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

The image the followed showed exactly that, with Newman standing upright and posing for a photograph alongside his two daughters that he shares with his wife Krissie, Brooklyn and Ashlyn. There appeared to be no visible injuries to Newman’s body while he remains at the Daytona Hospital.