Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Barbecues In Nothing But A Thong And Apron For Racy New Photo

Daniella Chavez stunned her 12.7 million fans and followers on Wednesday, February 19, by sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself grilling meat and vegetables in a very racy attire.

The Chilean Playboy model took to the popular social media app to upload the snapshot that showed her with her back to the camera, putting her famous derriere fully on display, and her fans can barely contain their excitement in the comments section.

The photo showed Chavez standing in front of a small outdoor grill mounted on a brick structure, which is the South American style of barbecuing. On the grill were a few cuts of red meat and also a few pieces of some red vegetable.

The blond bombshell had her right side to the viewed as she looked over her shoulder, shooting a fierce gaze and coquettish smile at the camera. Chavez did not add a geotag to her picture or indicate her location anywhere in the post.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, the model asked her fans if her followers if barbecue for lunch sounded good.

Chavez cooked lunch wearing nothing but a red-hot thong that barely covered anything at all. The lingerie bottoms featured two thin straps that met in the middle. The straps sat high on her sides, accentuating the model’s hourglass figure.

Over her front body, Chavez had on an apron in the same red color that contrasted with her blond hair. The apron tied behind her neck and lower back, sitting loosely on her chest. Because she wore nothing underwear, quite a bit of her sideboob was visible in the photo, though the apron covered enough to keep the picture within Instagram’s guidelines that prevent nudity, including female nipples.

Chavez wore her hair parted on the side, with a part of the front swept across her forehead. Her loose straight strands cascaded down her back.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with Chavez’s loyal fanbase. Within the first hour of being up, the photo raked in upwards of 43,300 likes and more than 770 comments.

Instagram users went wild for the photo, taking to the comments section to rave about Chavez’s beauty and sex appeal. They also used the opportunity to shower her with compliments and emoji. As usual, most of the comments were written in her native Spanish, though some were in other languages as well, including English.

“Best chef ever,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote, trailing the comment with a smiley.

“All the fixings with a Chilean Goddess please,” replied another one, topping off the message with red heart, chili, meat and star-struck emoji.