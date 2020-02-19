Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Fierce Makeup Application: ‘That Glow Tho’

Savannah Chrisley’s most recent Instagram share shows her stunning in a fierce application of makeup.

As her fans know, The Chrisley Knows Best star regularly floods her social media feed with a variety of photos from collaborations and projects that she is working on and her latest post is no exception. In the beautiful new photo that was shared to her page yesterday, the bombshell was photographed at an up-close and personal angle as she struck a pose in profile. The reality star looked flawless, wearing her newly-trimmed tresses styled off to the side and adding a little bit of bling with a pair of diamond earrings.

Chrisley showed off her gorgeous features with a jaw-dropping application of makeup that included eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara. The blond beauty highlighted her cheekbones with some light pink blush and shimmery highlighter just above it. She also filled in her eyebrows with dark brown powder and completed the look with some clear lipgloss.

In the caption of the update, Chrisley teased an upcoming makeup collection that is set to drop this summer but she didn’t specifically state if it would be solely hers or a collaboration with another company. She also took the opportunity to use her platform to quiet the haters, telling them that they should be quiet if they can’t be kind.

The post has only been live on her page for under a day but it’s already attracting a ton of attention for the social media sensation, racking up over 72,000 likes in addition to well over 1,300 comments. Instagrammers had a lot to say about the photo with a number of fans commenting on Chrisley’s beauty and many others asking questions about the makeup line. A few more applauded the Atlanta native for sticking up to her critics.

“Girrrllll you are stunning to begin with, but that with that hair. WARNING TO MEN: it takes a secure man to appreciate short hair. Let the trolling begin,” one fan commented, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their post.

“I Love your hair and your makeup is flawless,” a second added.

“You’re beautiful savannah, dont let anyone tell you any differently!,” another exclaimed.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley shared another photo to promote a brand that she regularly works with in Rampage. In the beautiful selfie, Chrisley struck a pose in her bathroom while clad in a tight black tank top and a long, snakeskin cardigan from the clothing retailer. Like her most recent update, that one earned Chrisley plenty of attention from fans.