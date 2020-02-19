Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Flaunts Incredible Figure in ‘Monster Hunter’-Inspired Costume

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Wednesday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri made the workweek a little more exciting by debuting her latest costume on Instagram.

The picture, taken by the professional photographer Dave Yang, shows the digital influencer posing outside, haloed in golden light. She sizzled in a revealing costume based on the Kirin armor set featured in the fantasy video game series, Monster Hunter. She flaunted her fit physique in what appears to be a blue-and-white bikini, that left little to the imagination. The model made the ensemble look a little more battle ready by wearing fur-lined arm and shoulder guards. She completed the look with a leather tasset adorned with silver and turquoise, as well as a realistic replica of a horned Kirin headpiece.

Jessica sported a voluminous white wig and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included subtle contour, thick lashes, and nude lipstick.

For the photo, the cosplayer struck a powerful pose by unshielding her weapons from her back holster. She turned her head to face away from the camera and looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she had made the entire costume. She also acknowledged that she followed fellow cosplayer, Natalia Kochetkova’s “Kirin armor tutorial” to achieve the finished product. In addition, Jessica asked her followers to let her know which armor from the fantasy series do they like the best.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Jessica’s question.

“The best armor sets [are] Mizutsune and Stygian Zinogre. Change my mind,” said one commenter.

“The Mizutsune and Namielle armor sets are my favorite! I want to make the Mizutsune set this year,” added another follower.

Many of Jessica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Love your work it’s always amazing Jessica and [you’re] an awesome person never change,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You make such beautiful cosplays! This is amazing,” chimed in a different devotee.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Jessica has shown off her unbelievable body in a risque cosplay. Recently, she drove fans wild by a uploading a photo, in which she wore a sexy costume based on the character Din Djarin from the Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian. That post has been liked over 220,000 times since it was shared.