Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Instagram Pic Of ‘Yummy’ Baby Birdie As She Turns 11-Months Old

The 'Open Book' author thrilled fans with a new pic of her baby girl.

Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo of her youngest child, Birdie Mae, on Instagram. The 39-year-old Open Book author took a break from her book tour-related fashion posts to share a sweet black and white snap with her fans as she posed with her little girl on the 11-month anniversary of her birth.

In the new photo posted to the social media platform, Jessica is wearing a black outfit and her blonde hair is worn down. The singer, designer, and author is wearing natural-looking makeup, and a large diamond ring can be seen on her finger.

Of course, Jessica’s best accessory is her baby. The former Newlyweds star is holding Birdie on her hip in the photo. The adorable baby girl is wearing a leopard print dress — her famous mama’s go-to animal print pattern — and shiny patent leather Mary Janes. Birdie is looking right at the camera as she smiles and shows off her dimples.

In the caption to the pic, Jessica described baby Birdie as “yummy,” and marveled that with her daughter’s first birthday fast approaching next month, she can’t believe how the time has flown. Jessica also noted that she has done a lot in her life since the baby girl was born last March.

In comments to the post, fans raved about how cute Birdie is and noted that she has “dimples for days,” although they couldn’t agree on who she looks like. Some fans think the toddler looks like her famous mama, while others think she more closely resembles her daddy, retired NFL star Eric Johnson.

“Happy 11 mos pretty Birdie,” one fan wrote.

“Her chunky cheeks are too cute!!” another added.

“Oh my goodness. She looks exactly like you,” a third fan wrote to Jessica. “Do you have a picture of yourself at that age? Please post one.”

“Make every memory count!” another told the mom of three. “Before you know it she will be 5 and arguing with you more than hugging you… lol.”

Jessica, who is also mom to Maxwell drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6, often shares photos of her littlest girl on her social media pages. Earlier this year she shared a sweet photo as she took Birdie for a snowy stroll in Aspen. The proud mama also thrilled fans with a photo of Birdie’s first Halloween costume – a too-cute peacock suit! — in October.

With her baby girl’s big birthday just one month away, Jessica’s Instagram shares featuring Birdie probably won’t be slowing down anytime soon.