Kathie Lee Gifford Delights Fans With A Series Of Photos In Honor Of National Wine Day

Kathie Lee Gifford took to social media yesterday to share a few photos of a holiday that is near and dear to her heart — National Wine Day. As followers of the former Today Show host know, Gifford loves to have a good time sipping wine with friends, and this is not the first time that she had raised her glass in a post. In the latest update added to her feed, the mother of two wowed in four new vino-inspired photos.

The first image showed the 66-year-old posing in profile and holding a glass of wine in both of her hands while smelling the sweet aroma of the grapes. She looked chic in a dark-washed jean jacket and added a silver watch and matching hoop earrings to the outfit. Gifford kept the hair out of her face, wearing a long french braid that fell down to her upper back.

In the second picture, the former New Yorker showed off her fun side by standing on a boat and pouring a bottle of wine into a giant glass. The star appeared to be having a blast, and she was all smiles.

The next image in the series was snapped on The Today Show set. Gifford was sipping wine from a glass seemingly made of ice. Fittingly, the new Nashville resident included a photo with her favorite drinking buddy — Hoda Kotb. In the caption of the post, she added a little humor and wished her fans a “grape day.”

Since the post went live, it’s earned the talk show host plenty of attention with over 11,000 likes in addition to upward of 100 comments. While many fans took to the photo to share their love of wine with the television personality, many others couldn’t help but drop a line to let Gifford know that she is missed on the hit NBC morning show.

“Miss you girl every morning!” one fan commented, adding a wineglass, praying hand, and heart emoji.

“Wine o’clock is always a good time,” a second social media user added.

“Cheers!! Hope your doing well Kathie Lee! Miss you on Today,” one more fan raved.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Gifford gave fans another glimpse into her life after Today. She shared a photo of herself in a fluffy white robe as she confessed that she was ready for the weekend and already in relaxation mode. That photo also earned a ton of likes and comments.