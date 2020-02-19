‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Shakes Her Hips In Sneak Peek Video From Her Shoot

Anne de Paula was featured shaking her hips in a sexy new video posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Tuesday, February 18, on its verified Instagram page, and the magazine’s 2.1 million followers are loving it.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to the popular social media app to post the clip of the Brazilian model as a sneak peek of de Paula‘s shoot for the magazine’s upcoming edition, which should hit newsstands in early May.

The video showed de Paula posing on a sandy beach as she moved her lower body from side to side while facing the camera. The swimsuit model had her hands on her waist as she struck a seductive facial expression before sticking her tongue out in a playful manner. De Paula’s video was shot at the Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences in Las Terrenas, a town on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic.

De Paula sported a two-piece bathing suit in a dark green tone that complimented the model’s pale complexion. The model had on a sporty bikini top boasting thick straps that went over her shoulders. The bra also featured a straight-cut neckline that sat low on the model’s chest, showcasing her ample cleavage.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sat just below her bellybuttons, hugging her tight midsection. The bottoms also featured high-cut legs that came up high on her sides, baring quite a lot of skin of her hips.

De Paula wore her dark brown hair swept over to one side. Her wavy strands fell over her left shoulder in natural curls that gave her a perfect beach look. The model appeared to be wearing a touch of liner and mascara, though her makeup was very much on the neutral side, embracing the Rio de Janeiro native’s natural features and beauty.

De Paula jetted off to the Caribbean country for her shot alongside other SI Swim models, including Kelsey Merritt, Camille Kostek, Josephine Skriver, Halima Aden and Anita Marshall.

The post proved to be popular with Sport Illustrated‘s fans. In under a day of going live, the video has garnered more than 169,000 views while also attracting upwards of 24,300 likes and over 188 comments.

Users of the social media platform went crazy for the video in the comments section, praise de Paula’s good looks and expressing their eagerness for the edition to come up.

“So very beautiful and gorgeous hair, eyes, smile, spectacular bikini, nice legs!!!!!!!!!” one user raved.

“OH. MY. GOODNESS,” replied another user, trailing the words a string of fire emoji.