‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Snaps Cleavage-Filled Selfie In Hot New Instagram Share

Yanet Garcia gave her fans an eyeful of cleavage in the most recent photo added to her smoking-hot feed. Over the past few days, the model has been sharing photos from a tropical getaway that she took with boyfriend Lewis Howes, and most of them have showed her wearing very minimal clothing. In the latest update shared with fans, the woman who has been dubbed “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” sizzled in a sexy selfie.

Garcia appeared off to the side in the gorgeous new snapshot, playfully grabbing her long, dark tresses with one of her hands as she used the other to snap the photo. The model was all business, wearing a serious look on her face as she gazed into the camera. Garcia wore her highlighted locks down and messy with the majority of hair falling to one side of her face. She appeared to be makeup-free for the most part, hydrating her lips with some lip balm.

The social media star showed off her assets while clad in a tight black bikini top that had a peek-a-boo cutout in the middle, adding a pop of jewelry with a dainty silver bracelet. The sexy ensemble dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage as well.

Garcia did not tag her location in the shot, but earlier in the week, she had been tagging herself at Dorado Beach.

The post has only been live on the model’s account for a few short hours, but it’s already earning the smokeshow a ton of attention from her fans, racking up an impressive 456,000 likes in addition to over 1,500 comments. Some Instagrammers kept things simple and only commented using their choice of emoji while countless others dropped a line to rave over Garcia’s beauty. The majority of the comments were in Spanish but fans from all over the globe used a variety of other languages as well.

“Gorgeous as always,” one social media user wrote in addition to a few flame emoji.

“I love you so much darling,” a second follower added along with a few pink heart emoji.

“You are perfect. That is all I wanted to say,” one more raved.

Just yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia flaunted her famous figure while clad in a skimpy black bikini with a sheer dress on top. That photo also earned the model the stamp of approval from fans with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.