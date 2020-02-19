Mayor Pete Buttigieg Can’t Run South Bend So How Can He ‘Run The United States’ Warn South Bend Residents

The candidates for the Democratic nomination are gearing up for the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, but South Bend residents are speaking up about Pete Buttigieg to warn the country that he may not be ready to run the country.

Buttigieg leads the pack, along with Bernie Sanders, heading into the latest primary debate. But as the New York Post reports, not everyone thinks that his surge is a good thing.

Several residents spoke out about their experience under a Buttigieg administration in their city, saying that an increase in violent crime and a lack of attention for the challenges that face the black community in the city indicate that he isn’t ready to run the country.

“Look at all the crime — he didn’t do anything about it. Look at our quality of life. If he becomes president, the United States will become one big South Bend — a giant sinkhole. We’ll be in a new depression,” said one resident who lives on South Bend’s West Side. “If he’s the next president, I fear for our country. He couldn’t run our city. How can he run the United States?”

One person said that he would rate Buttigieg’s job performance low.

“Rating him 1 to 10, I’d give him a 2,” said Cornish Miller, 62. “The street I live on is the only street around here that has lights. That’s because we’re a gateway to Notre Dame.”

Under Buttigieg’s mayoralty, crime increased from 622 incidents to 1,088 during six years. One resident and a local reverend says that the city saw a record number of homicides and the Democratic nominee didn’t seem to understand the impact it was having on the community.

Another individual, who ran against Buttigieg in 2015, says that it seems evident that Buttigieg sees his role as mayor as a stepping stone to bigger things, claiming that the young Democrat has always had “one foot out the door” with an eye towards a bigger picture.

Others argue that Buttigieg has done some good for the city, including improving the streets and pedestrian access, along with the city parks. He has also spearheaded river improvements and helped revitalize downtown. Critics say that those successes were largely from the governors efforts, and not Buttigieg’s, however.

The mayor has also been criticized by residents for failing to address homelessness and food access in impoverished neighborhoods.

Buttigieg took office when he was just 29 and is the youngest candidate still in the race for the Democratic nomination.