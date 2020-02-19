Mel C Looks Unreal In Low-Cut Black Gown With Thigh-High Slit For 2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Look

Mel C — also known as Sporty Spice — attended the BRIT Awards last night which took place at The O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The “Never Be The Same Again” hitmaker rose to fame as a member of one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Spice Girls, and was known for wearing football kits and tracksuits. However, the brunette beauty opted for a glamorous black gown for the ceremony.

Mel rocked a low-cut dress that displayed her decolletage. The garment fell to the floor and had a thigh-high slit. She wrapped a rope belt around her waist and showed off the numerous tattoos she has inked on her toned arms. The “I Turn To You” chart-topper scraped her long hair off her face and wore it in one big plait.

On The Daily Mail, Mel was seen posing on the red carpet looking like a million bucks. She struck various poses and was captured placing one hand on her hip while looking very fierce in one shot. In another, she flashed a huge smile and looked very happy to be at the event again.

Fans of the Spice Girl took to social media to express their opinion on the killer look and it was very positive.

“Sorry but it’s ridiculous how Mel C gets better and better with age? 46 and GLOWING #Brits2020,” one user wrote.

“LOVING Mel C on the Brits!!! Looking AMAZING! @MelanieCmusic,” another shared.

“How does Mel C look better now than she ever did in the Spice Girls?? #Brits2020,” remarked a third fan.

“Mel C is one of the Best Dressed at the #BritAwards,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the night, Mel awarded Billie Eilish with the International Female Solo Artist Award. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “On The Horizon” songstress gave Eilish a huge hug when handing over the trophy to the 18-year-old.

Mel is no stranger to making an impact at the award ceremony. Back in 1997, the Spice Girls performed a medley of their hit singles “Wannabe” and “Who Do You Think You Are” which is considered an iconic moment in pop history.

13 years later, the performance won BRITs Performance of 30 Years which was voted for by the public. Mel B and Geri Halliwell were there to accept the award on behalf of all five members which can be watched on the BRITs official YouTube channel.

According to Capital FM, the group has won a total of five BRIT Awards over the years.