Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Proposes To Zoe & Douglas Makes A Scene

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 20 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will show off his romantic side to his girlfriend. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be blown away when the designer proposes marriage to her, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas will strike while the iron is hot. He has realized that both Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) are uncomfortable with his relationship with Zoe. On several occasions, Douglas has complained about him spending so much time with his girlfriend. Douglas also let his father know that he prefers to spend time with Hope.

As for the blonde, she recently confronted Thomas about kissing Zoe in front of Douglas. She felt that Thomas’ behavior worried Douglas. The little boy was worried that Zoe would become his new mother. Hope had reassured Douglas that she would always be his mommy.

When Hope blasted Thomas for not taking his son’s feelings into consideration, the designer set her straight. They both knew that Douglas wanted Hope and Thomas to be together. Thomas was willing to give his son what he wanted but Hope did not want a relationship with him. After all, Thomas hid Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity from her for several months.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope’s heart aches when Douglas tells her that he doesn’t want anyone else to take her place as his mom. pic.twitter.com/8FHepCSHn5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 19, 2020

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Thomas will continue to play on Hope and Douglas’ feelings. He will throw a spectacular dinner party for his loved ones at the Forrester mansion. Thomas will also create a dreamy setting with flowers and candles for the lady of the moment. He wants to create the perfect atmosphere to propose to Zoe.

Thomas’ family will be blown away when he asks Zoe to be his wife. They have only been dating for a short while and they never suspected that things were so serious between them. While they may be stunned, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Douglas won’t be able to handle the loving scene.

In fact, Douglas will be the center of attention when he emphatically lets his father know that he only has one mother and that’s Hope. Douglas doesn’t want Zoe to be his stepmother and he will be extremely upset after he witnesses the proposal.

Of course, Douglas’ tantrum is exactly what Thomas wants. The designer knows that it’s only a matter of time before Hope decides that she needs to give the little boy a more stable future.

As for Zoe, she will surprise Thomas when she doesn’t give him the “yes” that he’s expecting. The Forrester Creations’ model will have a condition of her own.