Stassi Schroeder Says Her Celebrity Hall Pass Is Joaquin Phoenix: He Looks ‘Wasted’ And ‘I Am Here For It’

Stassi Schroeder, star of Vanderpump Rules and her own spin-off Basically Stassi, got intimate with fans after sharing some of her deepest secrets on Us Magazine’s Candlelight Confessions. The Bravo star revealed, among other things, that her celebrity hall pass is Joaquin Phoenix because she loves the actor’s attitude.

Stassi says that her celeb crush has changed numerous times over the years, and Game of Thrones played heavily into her fantasies.

“My celebrity hall pass shifts all the time,” she said. “It used to be Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa, but I mean, in character. Then it was Jon Snow, Kit Harington, but in character as Jon Snow.”

But now that the show is over, she has cast out for another crush and she ended up back with one of her favorites from her childhood. She says that after seeing Joaquin Phoenix at the awards shows this year, he is back on the top of her list.

“You look wasted, sir, every time you have an acceptance speech, and I am here for it,” she said.

She also opened up about her real-life romances when she spoke about the Vanderpump moment that she hates to re-watch the most. She says all of the scenes with her ex-boyfriend Patrick make her cringe because she doesn’t recognize the person she was with him.

“It was like I was Ariel in the Little Mermaid and someone took my f*cking voice and I’m like, ‘why couldn’t I speak up, why couldn’t I say anything, why couldn’t I stand up for myself?'” she says. “It’s just horrifying to watch. It makes me truly embarrassed.”

She says she would rather cut off her hair extensions than watch those scenes again.

Speaking of embarrassing, she admitted that she once at a piece of pizza out of the garbage, before revealing that if she was going to have a threesome with one of her castmates, it would be Katie because she trusts her best friend with her boyfriend Beau.

When she isn’t fantasizing about her celebrity crush, Stassi is prepping for her wedding. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she says that she is most looking forward to marrying Beau because it will enable her to make medical decisions about his care if he ever ends up in the hospital. Fans know that Stassi can be dark from time to time, and she admitted that her excitement was another dark answer, but she thinks it’s important to be able to make those types of decisions for someone you love.