Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Flaunts Underwear-Clad Figure After Being Fat-Shamed Online

Kayla Erin shared a new update to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 19, in which she showed off her figure just a day after being fat-shamed online.

The Australian cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to post a collage photo of herself in an underwear set that put her healthy physique front and center. This post came shortly after Erin posted a video that showed her googling her name and coming up with a tag that read “fat.”

Today’s photo consisted of two side-by-side shots that showed Erin in the same outfit and location. She posed against a white backdrop while facing the camera. She struck two different poses, both of which showcased her figure.

Erin sported a black bra with an underwire structure that helped accentuate the cosplayer’s ample cleavage. The bra also included two adjustable straps that fit her perfectly.

The Aussie beauty teamed her push-up bra with a pair of colorful underwear bottoms, boasting stripes in orange, yellow, green, blue and pink. The bottoms featured black straps that sat low on her body, leaving her midsection fully on display.

Erin wore her orange-dyed hair pulled back in a messy bun. She left a few loose strands at the front, which she swept over to one side. The model also sported a full face of makeup, marked by dark eyeliner and mascara. She added pink blush to her cheek, which contrasted well with her pale complexion. The black tattoos on her arms were also visible in this photo.

In the left photo, Erin looked to the side with her lips slightly parted in a focused, yet seductive manner. The opposite shot showed Erin looking directly at the camera while smiling brightly.

The post was a hit with many of her 854,000 Instagram followers. Within just a few hours, the photo has garnered more than 25,100 likes and upwards of 165 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to both praise Erin’s beauty, and also to engage in conversation regarding the recent shaming the cosplayer exposed on her feed the previous day.

“Don’t let Google see this,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

“Yup, that’s me a’swoonin!” replied another fan.

“Thank you for making lovely day,” a third user chimed in, following the comment with a string of emoji depicting hearts and heart-eyes smileys.

“You’re honestly perf,” yet another one added, topping off the message with a heart-eyes emoji.