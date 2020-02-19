Billie Eilish Tears Up During BRIT Awards Speech: ‘I’ve Felt Very Hated Recently’

The BRIT Awards took place in London, United Kingdom, last night and Billie Eilish picked up an award for International Female Solo Artist.

Eilish was presented the award by Spice Girl Mel C who gave her a huge warm hug when she handed the trophy over to her.

When Eilish delivered her speech, the “you should see me in a crown” hitmaker admitted that she had felt very hated recently. However, she explained that when she performed earlier that night at the ceremony and saw everyone smiling back at her, it made her want to cry. The 18-year-old started to get teary on stage and thanked everyone for their support. Eilish stated that London has always felt like a second home to her and looked happy to be at the event.

She insisted that the other artists nominated in the category — Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, and Ariana Grande — are the only reason she exists and believed they also deserved the award. She continued to thank her label, team, and her brother Finneas O’Connell, who she creates her music with.

Fans of Eilish took to social media to defend the “bad guy” chart-topper after she got emotional on stage for not being liked.

“Why is everybody hating on Billie recently? She is so talented and deserves everything, so please stop the hate she doesn’t deserve the hate, nobody deserves hate,” one user wrote.

“I can’t stand how much hate she has been receiving recently for absolutely no reason. Haters can have their opinions but there is never a reason to be so cruel,” another shared.

“Imagine hating Billie Eilish. can’t relate,” remarked a third fan.

“I love her. So humble. So grateful. So talented. Stop hating on such a pure, talented person. She deserves everything she has won and will hopefully continue to win,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Billie's come to the #BRITs fully prepared for the rain with that hat ???? pic.twitter.com/qKozTtXfW5 — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 18, 2020

The “all the good girls go to hell” songstress performed her latest single, “No Time To Die,” which is the theme song for the latest James Bond movie of the same name.

Within 12 hours, the performance has been watched more than 2.5 million times on Eilish’s official YouTube channel, proving to be instantly popular and a highlight from the night.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the song has already had Oscar buzz. The track is a possible contender for a Best Original Song nomination at next year’s ceremony. Adele and Sam Smith have recorded music for the film franchise previously which were eventually nominated for Academy Awards.