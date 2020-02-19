Michael Bloomberg Rep Slams Bernie Sanders Campaign’s ‘Trumpy Lie’ About Having Heart Attacks

Bernie Sanders’ press secretary Briahna Joy Gray claimed that Michael Bloomberg has had multiple heart attacks while speaking on CNN’s New Day, and the Bloomberg campaign isn’t taking it lying down. According to Mediaite, the press secretary was attempting to defend Sanders’ decision to not release additional medical records after his recent heart attack, despite calls from potential voters and his opponents to do so.

Host John Berman asked Gray why Sanders is refusing to release more medical information than the three doctor’s letters that he has already issued after he promised that he would.

Gray replied that the voters were entitled to know as much as every other candidate has released and that calls for more information were an attempt to smear Sanders.

“And it’s really telling given that none of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who’s the same age as Bernie Sanders, who has suffered heart attacks in the past,” she said.

She continued, claiming that many people don’t support Sanders because he has made enemies in the health industry and the pharmaceutical industry.

Bloomberg’s campaign shot back at the claim after the interview hit the airwaves, saying that the Sanders campaign was operating much like Trump’s had in the past.

“This is such a Trumpy lie from the Sanders camp, which rolls like Trump in many ways,” Tim O’Brien, Bloomberg’s campaign senior adviser tweeted.

“Mike Bloomberg has *never* had a heart attack. Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, has had a heart attack. Those are the facts,” he continued. “It’s a dangerous time when Sanders goes all in with Trumpism.”

JUST NOW: Press Sec for @BernieSanders equates questions on his medical records to "smear" campaign. & claims @MikeBloomberg has "suffered heart attacks." Bloomberg had an irregular heartbeat & stents. But I've seen no record of attack. Checking now.pic.twitter.com/iW5Ag2xbUt — John Berman (@JohnBerman) February 19, 2020

Gray has also claimed that Bloomberg has been accused 64 separate times of sexual assault, a claim that has been proven untrue. While there is not evidence to support her claim about Bloomberg’s health at this point, it does appear that he has undergone a heart procedure in 2007 “after Mr. Bloomberg complained of discomfort and tiredness.”

The Sanders campaign has taken aim at Bloomberg in recent days. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sanders said that Bloomberg’s past support of policies like “stop and frisk” were “racist” and pointed out that the former New York City mayor had supported cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security in the past.

The two will finally match up head to head for the first time on a debate stage in Las Vegas after Bloomberg qualified to appear at the upcoming Democratic primary debate.