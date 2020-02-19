Brazilian Bombshell Izabel Goulart Shows Off Flawless Figure In Racy Instagram Post

Izabel Goulart, a Brazilian model with 4.6 million followers on Instagram, took to the popular social media site to heat things up with a racy snap that featured her stripped down to her underclothes.

In the photo, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel sits on the white-tiled floor of what appears to be a hallway leading into a living room. She strikes a provocative pose, pulling one leg up under her while shifting her body to the side and leaning back on her arms for support. Bending her other leg slightly at the knee, the model flaunts her flawless curves and bronzed skin.

Izabel wears a simple black bra, which teases a glimpse of her cleavage, and black high-rise panties that show off the skin of her hips. Appearing to be a thong, viewers can see a peek of the model’s bare backside underneath her leg.

The 35-year-old accessorized with a simple silver anklet on both ankles and silver hoop earrings. She wore her wavy brunette locks loose and spilling down her back while thick black mascara and eyeliner made her brown eyes pop. She added a touch of lip gloss to complete the look and gazed toward the camera unsmiling with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption of her latest post, Izabel wrote a poetic message about experiencing late nights, deep thoughts, and good music. She added a moon and star emoji. Using the geolocation feature of the app, the model tagged her location as Paris, France. In the caption, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also left a hashtag that read #homesweethome.

Izabel’s millions of followers appeared to love her sexy snap, leaving over 175,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments on the photo in the first day of being posted. Many of them penned compliments for the model and expressed their love for her while others simply filled their comments with emoji, ranging from hearts to heart-eyed smileys, and fire icons. As the model was born in Brazil, many of her followers are also Brazilian and left their comments in Portuguese, calling her “perfect” and “beautiful.”

“There is no one else in the world like you,” one Instagram user commented.

“OMG, sizzling girl, you are beyond beautiful,” another follower wrote, interspersing the comment with red hearts and fire emoji.

“YOU are so PERFECT,” one more fan chimed in.

Izabel models for some of the biggest names in fashion, including Oscar de la Renta, Dolce and Gabbana, and Chanel. She often takes to the photo-sharing platform to post snaps from her photo shoots while also showing off her enviable figure in skimpy outfits and bikinis.