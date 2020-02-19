Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Makeup Line, Talks ‘Future Collaboration’

Last year, Jenelle Evans started her own makeup line which she called JE Cosmetics, launching it after her departure from Teen Mom 2. Fans have wondered what happened to Jenelle’s makeup line which hasn’t released any new products since unveiling an eyebrow kit last year. Now, the former reality show star is opening up about the makeup line and revealing what is next.

The mom-of-three was asked what the “next big thing” for her will be. She is no longer appearing on the MTV reality show that made her famous and will actually be released from her contract in April.

“I think the next big thing for me… I’m gonna focus a little bit more on my makeup line,” Jenelle told Pop Culture.

Jenelle revealed that there is more to come from her makeup line saying, “I’m looking to do a collaboration actually with another company that I’ve been in talks with for about a month now. So, that might be my next big thing.”

The former reality show star didn’t go into any detail about what products she may release next, but it sounds like she has some ideas.

Last year, Jenelle held a private launch for her makeup line in New York City. David Eason, who is now her estranged husband, was there along with Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham. Jenelle shared plenty of pictures from the launch on social media, but not long after the event, she found herself having some problems with the line.

After launching the eyebrow kit, the company who manufactured it, XJ Beauty, reportedly dropped the former Teen Mom 2 star. In an earlier report from Radar Online, the company reportedly dropped Jenelle back in September. According to the report, 3,000 eyebrow kits had been manufactured, but only 150 were sold.

While it appears Jenelle is planning on working on her makeup line more, she has also opened up about what else she plans on doing in the next few months. She revealed that “things can change in a minute” in regards to her future on reality television, but come April, she will be free to seek out opportunities with other networks and companies.

Jenelle hasn’t gone into too much detail about what she plans to do come April, but she recently started her own YouTube channel where she updates her fans with her life including sharing videos of her children, 3-year-old daughter Ensley and 5-year-old son Kaiser. She even included makeup in one of her recent videos in Jenelle allowed her daughter to apply makeup to her face.