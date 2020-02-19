Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent & Quavo Pay Tribute To Pop Smoke Following His Death

News of rapper Pop Smoke’s tragic passing took the internet by storm on Wednesday morning. Hundreds of thousands of people went on social media to express their condolences and sadness, including members of the hip-hop community’s elite, such as Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Quavo.

The queen of hip-hop took to Instagram to share a photo of Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, on February 19. She captioned the post as “the bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

Minaj is likely alluding to the violent way Pop Smoke reportedly died. The post garnered over 340,000 likes within the first 30 minutes of being posted, as well as over 7,000 comments with the numbers increasing every second.

50 Cent also took to Instagram to share a picture and a video of the two New York rappers. They were seen laughing and hugging in what appears to be a nightclub or party.

The “In Da Club” rapper captioned the photo “no such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.I.P.” The post had accumulated 110,000 likes within the first 15 minutes of going live and has over 2,000 comments.

California rapper Snoop Dogg shared his condolences by stating, “R.I.P Lil Homie, damn I’m hurt all ova again, Gone2soon.”

While Migos rapper Quavo wrote “Fly High WOO, got to kno this kid. Very talented, humble, respectful and appreciative,” on his post which has been liked over 480,000 times since going live.

The news of the 20-year-old rapper’s passing was reported earlier Wednesday morning by TMZ.

The rapper was reportedly in his Los Angeles residence in the Hollywood Hills when two armed and masked men broke into his home at around 4:30 AM. The two men then fired several shots that critically wounded the New York rapper. The incident appears to be a home-invasion gone wrong, per The Inquisitr.

The two men were reportedly seen fleeing on feet from the scene of the crime shortly after the shots were fired. TMZ also provided video footage of the first responders, who attempted to resuscitate the rapper following the gunshot wounds as they were approaching the ambulance.

The rapper was then rushed to nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Brooklyn-native emerged on the rap scene as a breath of fresh air in April 2019 with his mega-popular chart-topper “Welcome to the Party.” His mixtape Meet The Woo was received with extreme positivity, especially within the hip-hop community’s elite. Shortly after his career began, Pop Smoke began making remixes with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Skepta. The rapper’s second mixtape, which was equally as popular, included features from Quavo, Lil Tjay, Travis Scott, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The rapper released several hits in his short career including “Dior,” “GATTI,” “War,” and “Shake the room.”