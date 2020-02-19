Michael Bloomberg Tells ‘Nice Person’ Donald Trump ‘I Love You’ In Chummy Unearthed Video

Michael Bloomberg has put Donald Trump in his crosshairs as he makes a bid for president in 2020, but a recently unearthed video shows that the pair were once chummier than it appears today.

Politico published a clip of a video from Oxford University that was taken shortly after the 2016 election that shows Bloomberg chatting about a meeting with Trump.

The New York Democrat told the crowd that he thought Trump was fun to be around and that the now-president was a nice person.

In the video, Bloomberg said he met with Trump at a September 11 memorial service in 2016. Trump approached the former New York City mayor and told him that he had seen his speech at the Democratic National Convention the year before. In that speech, Bloomberg was critical of Trump and the real estate mogul asked Bloomberg about the comment.

“But you really do love me, don’t ya?” Trump asked.

“And I said, ‘Yes, Donald, I do love you, I just disagree with everything you’ve ever said,'” Bloomberg said he replied.

Bloomberg went on to say the two laughed together, but he didn’t necessarily believe everything Trump said in conversation.

“And we had a good laugh,” Bloomberg continued. “If you’ve sat and had dinner with Donald Trump, you’d probably walk away saying everything he just said is bullshit, he can’t be doing that.”

Despite that, he said, Trump is a fun person to be around.

“But you have a good time. He is socially a nice person. Will he be a good president? I hope so. Because we desperately need leadership in the country and the world,” Bloomberg recalled.

The video comes to light after a picture of Bloomberg emerged showing him hanging out with Trump on a golf course, along with a clip of him speaking about the president.

“I’m a friend of Donald Trump’s. He is a New York icon.” The image was released by Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Bloomberg’s campaign has said that, while as mayor, he hired Trump to run a city golf course. They also said he didn’t believe Trump was qualified for more responsibility beyond that. A campaign adviser for Bloomberg explained that the former mayor had hoped the real estate mogul would rise to the job of being president, but that his presidency has been a “failure,” which is why he is hoping to replace him.

Bloomberg’s campaign declined to comment on his and Trump’s past friendliness, but said that Bloomberg is focused on the future, not the past.

The billionaire has also faced charges of trying to buy the election as he pumps his vast fortune into his campaign. He has also recently been under fire due to some racist comments and policy decisions he made while mayor.