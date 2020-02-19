Polish Beauty Veronica Bielik Teases Fans & Tugs On Bathing Suit In Sultry Bedroom Snap

Blond model Veronica Bielik has a stunning figure, and she does not seem to mind showing it off on social media. On Wednesday, the bombshell heated up Instagram with a sultry snap that saw her tugging on the sides of a skimpy bathing suit.

There wasn’t much to Veronica’s sexy suit. It may have been a one piece, but it showed as much skin as some bikinis do. The number had thin shoulder straps and a plunging, wide neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The legs were extremely high cut, looking as though they went almost to the beauty’s waist. To add an extra dose of sex appeal to the photo, she tugged up on the sides of the legs, showing off the smooth bare skin of her midsection.

Veronica was on her knees on a bed. The photo caught her from the side — a perfect angle to show off her curvaceous figure. Her perfectly round booty and toned thighs were prominent in the picture. She looked down with a sultry look on her face with her lips parted as part of her hair fell over her shoulder.

Speaking of hair, the stunner wore hers parted on the side and down in loose waves. Her makeup application included dark brows, thick lashes and eyeliner. She also wore a rose shade of lipstick on her lush lips. She accessorized the look with a dainty charm necklace and stud earrings.

In the caption, Veronica mentioned that the photo was a favorite from her 2020 calendar, of which she said her supply was getting low. She also offered a giveaway to a few of her lucky followers.

Many of her admirers raved over how pretty and sensual she looked in the snap.

“Every picture of you is my favourite,” quipped one follower.

“I love this hot picture of you!” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Veronica you are absolutely stunningly beautiful,” a third fan told her.

“You’re simply awesomely gorgeous my friend,” said a fourth admirer.

Veronica recently showed off her figure in a set of barely-there lingerie and a sexy bikini while she spent some time in Bali.

A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she likes to show off her fit physique in an array of outfits that range from glamorous to casual. Earlier this week, she looked smoking hot in a set of pale green workout wear, which her fans also loved.