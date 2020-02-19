Peter Weber’s Ex Merissa Pence Reveals More Incriminating Information About Victoria Fuller

Merissa Pence reveals the hateful name Victoria Fuller called her when they ran into each other after the filming of 'The Bachelor'.

Bachelor Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence is revealing even more frightening details regarding her past friendship with current contestant Victoria Fuller and. In a recent interview, she explained why she decided to warn Weber about Fuller during this weeks controversial hometown date episode. She also revealed that Fuller called her a “f*cking loser” when she ran into her in a bar after the show had concluded filming, according to The Daily Mail.

Pence explained that she never intended to speak to Weber when they ran into each other during that hometown date. However, when she saw Fuller with him she decided Weber should know what he was getting himself into by getting involved with her.

“I just wanted him to end his relationship with Victoria. I kind of knew, when I found out that she was going on the show, how this would play out,” she explained.

She went on to say that she didn’t intend to slander Fuller’s name by what she did, she simply wanted to be able to speak up on behalf of those who have had their own relationships ruined by Fuller. While Pence said she knew Fuller for years and was previously friends with her, she began to distance herself from her when Fuller’s true colors began to come out. Prior to when Fuller left for The Bachelor, Pence’s opinion of Fuller dropped even lower.

“I still had my complications with Victoria, and I always tried to get along with her, but the last night that her and I hung out before she left for The Bachelor was awful,” she said.

Pence has also claimed that Fuller once threatened to slash her tires after she spoke with one of her ex boyfriends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Weber attempted to address what Pence has told him with Fuller and it did not end well. She responded by attacking him verbally, thus causing him to leave before he ever even had a chance to meet her parents. Despite their spat, he still ended up giving her a rose at the end of the episode, frustrating viewers.

In addition to Fuller, Weber’s remaining women include Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. If rumors are correct, it will be Sluss and Prewett as Weber’s final two women. Thus, he will likely be saying goodbye to Fuller during the coming episode. As for who Weber will end up with in the end, the answer hasn’t yet leaked.