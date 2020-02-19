Adrienne Bailon Stuns In Low-Cut Bright Yellow Blouse & Ripped Jeans For Latest Instagram Post

Adrienne Bailon has taken to Instagram to share some new stunning photos of herself and has her followers in awe of her.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut bright yellow blouse that was long-sleeved. The garment displayed her decolletage and was paired with light blue ripped jeans which were high-waisted. The brunette beauty wore her long wavy locks down and accessorized herself with gold rectangular earrings. She applied a coat of red nail polish and rocked a red glossy lip.

In an upload consisting of two pictures, Bailon posed in her front room where she films a lot of her YouTube videos. Behind her appeared a sofa and a mini table with a vase with flowers in them.

In the first shot, The Cheetah Girl was photographed sitting down on a white carpet with a huge white fluffy pillow next to her. Bailon sat upwards and placed one hand in her lap and the other behind her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and smiled.

In the next slide, she rested both hands in her lap and looked up to her right. Bailed flashed a beautiful smile and was clearly glowing.

For her caption, she promoted her latest YouTube upload, telling fans that she is giving them all her tips and tricks for how she lost weight and information about her vegan/plant-based diet.

Bailon geotagged her upload as Bel Air, Los Angeles, letting her audience know where the images were taken.

In the tags, she promoted her own jewelry line, XIXI, as she was wearing earrings from the collection.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 215 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“I love this entire look!!” one user wrote.

“Your nose contour is on another level,” another shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“The most gorgeous woman,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg yasssssss beauty queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to impressing fans with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Playas Gonna Play” songstress wore a long-sleeved peachy-colored cropped sweater paired with shorts of the same color from Fashion Nova. She rocked the look with long socks, white sneakers and accessorized herself with small circular sunglasses. The That’s So Raven actress sported her brunette hair down and behind her ears. Bailon posed on a balcony above the water in Malibu and sparked a huge smile.