Camille Kostek Dances On The Beach In A Green Bikini On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrated model Camille Kostek‘s birthday on Instagram on Wednesday morning with a new post. In a video on the publication’s feed, the babe danced on the beach during a photo shoot in the Dominican Republic as she rocked a skimpy, green bikini.

The video showed Camille dancing around in the sand as the blue ocean water rolled onto the shore behind her. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the sun shined down on Camille and bounced off her glowing body. She looked better than ever in her minuscule two-piece, which did nothing but favors for her killer body.

Camille’s look included two pieces of square, ruffled fabric on her breasts, which were held together with green strings on her chest and shoulders. The top just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, a bit of sideboob was also on show.

Camille’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini sat low on her waist to show off her abs even further. Meanwhile, the sides came up high on her hips to emphasize her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

Camille did not wear any accessories with her bikini. She also appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, including highlighter and a light pink color on her lips, though she hardly needed any coverage over her natural beauty. The model’s long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

The video opened with Camille raising her arms in the air, which pushed her cleavage out even further. She shook her hips and popped her bare booty out for the camera as she smiled and laughed. At one point, she noted that she was in the Dominican Republic for her third year.

In the caption, SI Swim used Camille’s signature hashtag, #NeverNotDancing.

Camille’s post garnered more than 31,000 likes and just over 60 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique and wished her a happy birthday.

“Nice moves, you look great,” one fan said.

“Gronk is a very lucky dude,” another user added, referring to her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski.

“You are an inspiration and a queen,” said a third follower.

Camille has been showing off a few sneak peeks from her SI Swim photo shoots on her own feed recently. In a post earlier this week, the babe rocked a dark-colored bikini in a black-and-white photo on her Instagram.