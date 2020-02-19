Asian Bombshell Dannie Riel Shows Off Fun Side & Samples Beer In Tight Yellow Tank Top

Dannie Riel’s most recent Instagram share is awesome in more way than one. As fans who follow the Asian-born beauty on the platform know, Riel regularly flaunts her flawless figure in a variety of sexy outfits including bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the latest photo update that was added to her feed, the bombshell sizzled in another tight ensemble while partaking in a fun event.

In the first image in the double-update, the Instagram sensation sat in a wooden booth with a variety of small beer glasses just in front of her. She was all smiles for the photo op, looking straight into the camera and turning her head slightly to the side. Riel wore her long, blonde locks slicked back in a low ponytail and also appeared to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The model accessorized the look with a few silver necklaces and matching earrings and showed off her fit figure in a tight yellow tank top that read “LA Gear.” Riel’s toned and tanned arms were on full display and she also showed off her beautifully manicured nails as well. In the second post in the series, Riel used a funny animal filter as she chowed down on pizza. The model geotagged her location at the Kona Brewing Company and since the double-update went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to over 10,000 likes, the post has amassed over 100 comments and the number continues to climb. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over that fact that she was sipping on beer. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji instead.

“Definitely one of the prettiest ladies on Instragram!!!! Nothing but pure love!!,” one fan raved, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

“Always so incredibly cute and beautiful. Dreamlady,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You’re Looking So Cute Babe,” one more gushed in addition to a series of flame emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the bombshell has sizzled in a scandalous outfit. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model struck a pose, sitting on a big rock while clad in a red bikini that featured a triangle top and string bottoms, showing off a ton of cleavage as well as her killer figure. That post earned plenty of likes and comments.