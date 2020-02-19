Asian Bombshell Dannie Riel Shows Off Fun Side & Samples Beer In Tight Yellow Tank Top

Dannie Riel’s most recent Instagram share is awesome in more ways than one. As fans who follow the Asian beauty on the social media platform know, Riel regularly flaunts her flawless figure in a variety of sexy outfits, including bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the latest photo update that was added to her feed, the bombshell sizzled in another tight ensemble while partaking in a fun event.

In the first image in the double-update, the Instagram sensation sat in a wooden booth with several small beer glasses just in front of her. She was all smiles for the photo op, looking straight into the camera and turning her head slightly to the side. Riel wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a low ponytail. She also appeared to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The model accessorized the look with a few silver necklaces and matching earrings, showing off her fit figure in a tight yellow tank top that read “LA Gear.” Riel’s toned and tanned arms were on full display, as were her beautifully manicured nails. In the second snap in the series, Riel used a funny animal filter as she chowed down on pizza. The model geotagged her location at the Kona Brewing Company, and since the update went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to over 10,000 likes, the post has amassed more than 100 comments, and the numbers continue to climb. Some of Dannie’s followers took to the upload to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over the fact that she was sipping beer. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji instead.

“Definitely one of the prettiest ladies on Instagram!!!! Nothing but pure love!!” one fan raved, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

“Always so incredibly cute and beautiful. Dreamlady,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You’re Looking So Cute Babe,” one more admirer gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the bombshell has sizzled in a scandalous outfit. Just last week, The Inquisitr reported that the model struck a pose while sitting on a big rock. She was clad in a red bikini that featured a triangle top and string bottoms, and showed off her killer figure and a ton of cleavage. That post also earned plenty of likes and comments.