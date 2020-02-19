Ayesha Curry Flaunts Her Curvaceous Legs & Wild Mask In Latest Instagram Update

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry shared a sexy and intimate snap with her 7.1 million Instagram followers recently that showed her enjoying a moment to herself after a long and productive day. In the picture, Ayesha sat on a chic white armchair in an all-white room, and placed her feet up on a nearby table as she looked at something on her laptop.

Ayesha rocked a charcoal gray t-shirt, and skimpy bottoms that weren’t even visible given the position she was in. She had one leg completely extended with her toes pointed and the other slightly bent. Her position showcased her toned yet curvaceous legs to perfection, and the casual look was a departure from some of her more glamorous posts.

Ayesha’s dark locks were pulled up in a messy bun, and her gorgeous face wasn’t visible because of a wild mask she had on. Though she didn’t tag the maker of the mask in the caption of the post or in the picture itself, she appeared to be wearing a light therapy mask that covered her entire face and emitted a red glow. Given Ayesha’s caption, it seems that the mask may be a part of her skincare routine, as she commented that she had the opportunity to do a “whole skincare routine.”

The bombshell’s caption also shared a few other things she accomplished in the day with her fans, and her eager followers couldn’t get enough of the post.

The casual Instagram update received over 191,400 likes within just six hours, including a like from singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon. The post also racked up 622 comments in the same time span, as many of Ayesha’s followers shared their thoughts on the picture.

One follower was curious about a particular component of Ayesha’s routine, and said “sounds like a great day! Btw what light therapy mask is that? A fellow skincare enthusiast wants to know.”

Another fan referenced Ayesha’s husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, and said “Steph is a very lucky guy.”

“Great legs,” one follower added.

“It’s the little things that really count… enjoy the moment,” another fan said.

Ayesha recently tantalized her Instagram followers by sharing a few smoking hot snaps from her vacation with husband Stephen Curry. In the quadruple Instagram update, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha rocked a simple tie-dye blue bikini that showed off her curves to perfection. She took a few cute snaps with her husband as they made silly faces for the camera, but also shared one snap in which she was reclined on a lounge chair, looking stunning.