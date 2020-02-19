Pop Smoke Dead, Rapper Shot & Killed In Hollywood Hills Home

Rapper Pop Smoke is dead. According to a TMZ Report, he was shot and killed in what appears to be a home invasion in his house in Hollywood Hills.

“The rapper was at his home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house… this according to law enforcement sources. We’re told the 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were seen fleeing on foot,” the report reads.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported that two masked men wearing hoodies broke into the home early Wednesday morning, firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot. TMZ’s article is accompanied by footage of first responders attempting to perform life-saving techniques on the rapper, as he’s being wheeled out on a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance. The footage may be upsetting to some viewers.

Pop Smoke was reportedly rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

His Debut Mixtape Was Released In 2019

Born Bashar Barakah Jackson on July 20, 1999 in Brooklyn New York. The up-and-coming rapper burst onto the scene in April 2019 with “Welcome to the Party,” which served as the first single from his debut mixtape, Meet the Woo, to be released in July of that year. “Welcome to the Party” was well received and was eventually remixed by both Nicki Minaj and Skepta in 2019. Pop Smoke’s early success led to collaborations with rappers like Travis Scott, Lil Tja and other artists featured on Scott’s Cactus Jack Records label.

His second mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, came out just 12 days before his death. Pop Smoke’s second opus features Quavo, Lil Tja and A Boogie wit da Hoodie, among others.

He Ran Into Legal Trouble In January 2020

A month prior to his death, Pop Smoke was arrested at JFK in New York on a federal charge of interstate transport of a stolen vehicle, according to TMZ. The vehicle in question was a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith — a car worth more than $300,000.

Pop Smoke was given permission to use the car for a music video and was supposed to return the car the next day, but that’s not what happened. The owner of the vehicle reported it stolen and Pop Smoke was arrested a short time later.