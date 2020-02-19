Hailey Baldwin Is Reportedly In Awe Of Justin Bieber For Opening Up About His Past With Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin is reportedly happy for her husband Justin Bieber following a candid interview about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

According to Hollywood Life, the “Yummy” singer spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music following the release of his latest album, Changes. In the interview, Bieber opened up about several topics, including his past relationship with Gomez and how it made him approach his relationship with Baldwin differently. At the beginning of his relationship with Baldwin, he wasn’t completely ready to commit to her because of what he had gone through with Gomez.

An insider dished to the outlet that Baldwin is more than happy that Bieber is opening up about his past relationship in his own way. She is also reportedly pleased that the public is seeing a new side of Bieber that she has been exposed to for more than one year of their marriage.

“It is not being done just to sell music, it is actually the person he is today,” the source said. “And Hailey really loves the person he is and is very proud that he can talk about his mistakes with his exes like Selena because she is getting the best version of him ever. Hailey and Justin aren’t going to focus on Selena specifically and that is why he never really named her but they both hope that she can forgive him after this latest reveal and finally be able to move on.”

The source also shared that Bieber has changed for the better since the two tied the knot. While he and Baldwin had dated on and off for years, the two became more serious after he ended his relationship with Gomez for good in 2018. The pair privately wed in September 2018 and had an official wedding one year later. Since getting married, Bieber reportedly “feels so blessed” to have his wife by his side as he grows into becoming a better man.

Changes is Bieber’s first studio album in five years, per NPR. The album celebrates the singer’s newfound bliss as a married man following a tumultuous few years. Prior to the album’s release, Bieber released his YouTube series Seasons, in which he shares intimate moments about his life, including his past drug use and current battle with Lyme disease. Bieber produced the series and launched it on his most popular platform, as he currently has over 50 million subscribers on YouTube. The honest series raked in 32.65 million views in its first week.