Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Sizzles & Shows Off Her Curves In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland tantalized her 2.7 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot quadruple update in which she rocked a skimpy hot pink bikini. The barely-there swimsuit showed plenty of skin, and Hilde thrilled her fans by flaunting her curves from all angles.

Hilde didn’t include a geotag in her post that indicated where she was, but she stood on a balcony overlooking an area studded with houses and greenery. The ocean was visible in the distance, and the sky behind her was a clear blue. Hilde remained the focal point of the shot, however, in her bikini from Oh Polly, a brand she has worn many times before on her Instagram page.

The swimsuit Hilde rocked was a simple string bikini with triangle-style cups that struggled to contain Hilde’s ample assets. The thin pink straps tied around her neck, and the cups were connected by another thin strap in the middle. The bikini bottoms likewise consisted of little more than a triangle of fabric and thin strings that she tied high over her hips.

The swimsuit dipped low enough to show off her toned stomach, but the way Hilde positioned the strings over her hips also elongated her curvaceous legs. Her long blond locks tumbled down her shoulder in soft waves and she stared at the camera with a peaceful expression on her face.

The second snap Hilde shared was cropped right above her belly button, and showed off some of her accessories and makeup. The blond beauty added a delicate choker and a pair of small hoop earrings to her look, and rocked a soft peach shade on her lips paired with long lashes and a subtle smoky eye.

In the fourth and final snap in the series, Hilde turned to the side, showing off her physique from another angle. The bikini appeared to be a thong style, or at the very least a cheeky style, as plenty of her pert derriere was on display. The final angle showed off her hourglass physique, and accentuated her curves.

Hilde’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 11,000 likes and a whopping 429 comments within just 14 minutes.

One fan loved the hue of her bikini, and said “you can never go wrong in pink!”

“Beautiful,” another follower added, followed by a series of flame emoji.

Another fan couldn’t help but shower Hilde with compliments, and said “gorgeous and very sexy and super hot and beautiful smile.”

Hilde loves to share sizzling snaps with her Instagram followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell posed a double Instagram update in which she rocked a pale yellow lace lingerie set. In one shot, she just showed off her curves, but she followed the smoking hot snap with a short video clip in which she tugged at one side of her bikini bottoms for a flirty vibe.