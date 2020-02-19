Alexa Collins Gets Behind The Wheel In A Tiny Tank Top & Distressed Jeans: ‘Let’s Ride’

Miami model Alexa Collins looked fierce at the wheel of a luxury car in her latest Instagram photo share.

The post was a new snap from her recent campaign for luxury car rental company, Lux Miami, and offered a fresh look at an already familiar sight. The babe cut a seductive figure as she posed in the driver’s seat of the fabulous metallic gray Lamborghini Huracán that she has showcased in previous posts, and fans were more than happy to see her rocking her killer curves in the spectacular supercar.

Her outfit was one that followers had also seen before; the Florida hottie wore the same white cropped tank top and cheeky distressed jeans that fans have admired in a post shared on Sunday. The look, which was amply described by The Inquisitr at the time, also included sleek snakeskin boots, a trendy pair of aviator sunglasses, and an elegant choker necklace. However, this time around, Alexa pulled up her golden tresses into a messy bun rather than wearing her hair down. Nevertheless, the bombshell’s locks still looked tousled and windblown, a testament to the gusty weather she encountered on the day of the shoot.

The sizzling blonde showed off her incredible figure as she sat with one leg folded under the other. Her foot dangled off the edge of her seat, letting show her eye-catching footwear. The car door was open, letting the sunlight shine on her chiseled thigh. The 24-year-old appeared to be holding her hand on the steering wheel. Her head was tilted to the side and her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way.

The sultry pose highlighted her sculpted pins and emphasized her hourglass curves. The model’s trim midriff and taut waistline were on full display in the tiny crop top, which also accentuated her ample bust. The item fit tightly across her chest and sported a deep-cut design that flashed a glimpse of sideboob.

The gripping snap was shot in front of the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, as Alexa indicated in the geotag of her post. The building’s iconic, sinuous contour was visible in the background, next to a splendid cotton candy sky.

In the caption, Alexa invited fans along for a ride, and their reactions did not disappoint.

“That’s what I call pimpin a ride!” quipped one Instagrammer, adding a string of flattering emoji.

“I’m ready for the ride of a lifetime,” declared a second fan, ending with a fire emoji.

The model added a lipstick emoji to the caption to call attention to her glossy glam. The photo immediately caught the eye of her followers, racking up 2,300 likes in the first 45 minutes of having been posted. In the space of two hours, the post went on to amass more than 4,300 likes, in addition to 85 comments.

“Lets Ride and Rock and Roll,” penned a third follower.

“Love the attitude,” remarked a fourth person, who added a heart-eyes emoji.