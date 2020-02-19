Brazilian Model Gizele Oliveira Sizzles In Tiny Bikini In Beachside Snap

Brazilian bombshell Gizele Oliveira was blessed with a fabulous figure. Luckily for her 1.2 million Instagram followers, she likes to show it off in skimpy swimwear. On Wednesday, she uploaded a photo that saw her looking incredible wearing a tiny bikini while posing on a beach.

The beauty’s two-piece was made from a white textured fabric that complemented her skin tone. The top had traditional triangle cups, showing off her cleavage. The bottoms had a low-rise front and featured string that tied on the sides of her hips. The sides were pulled high, accentuating her long, lean legs.

As is the case with many of Gizele’s posts, she was somewhere on a beach. She did not indicate exactly where she was, but wherever it was had a large a rocky area. In fact, the stunner was standing in between large rocks in the picture. Part of the ocean was visible behind her. A glare from the sun filled part of the sky on one side of the photo, while wispy clouds filled the blue sky above on the other side of the image. The picture was taken from an angle that was below her waist.

Gizele stood with one hip cocked to the side while leaning forward as she placed one hand on her knee. Grains of sand could be seen on her belly and one of her thighs. The pose called attention to her slender waist and the curve of her hip. Her toned thighs and shapely shoulders were also prominent. The model’s bronze skin looked smooth and flawless.

She looked at the camera with her lips parted and a serious expression on her face. Her hair was partially wet and fell over one shoulder. Her makeup application included sculpted brows and contoured cheeks. She wore wore caramel shade of lipstick and a pale pink color on her nails.

Gisele kept the caption short, crediting the photographer for his creative efforts.

Many of her followers thought she looked amazing in the shot and left heart-eye and flame emoji. Other admirers were a little more expressive.

“Divinely beautiful Queen,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So nice,” said a second admirer.

“You define beauty,” commented a third follower.

“Beautiful and hot girl,” gushed a fourth fan.

Gizele, who has modeled for Victoria’s Secret in the past, likes to flaunt her fit physique in a variety of outfits that range from elegant to casual. She recently looked smoking hot in a backless red dress that featured a plunging neckline.