‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, February 18: Thomas Manipulates Douglas To Tell Hope His Feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, February 18 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) in the design office. She thanked her boyfriend, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), for the surprise birthday party he threw for at the office. Zoe kissed Thomas as a token of her gratitude, per She Knows Soaps. Just then, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) knocked at the door. After Thomas let him in, he wanted to know why Zoe was in the office with his dad. Thomas said that Zoe had thanked him for the party. Zoe left father and son alone.

Douglas wasted no time in telling his father that he was spending too much time with the Forrester Creations’ model. Thomas explained that he liked Zoe. The little boy didn’t like his father’s answer and replied that he wanted Thomas to be with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). In fact, Douglas asked Thomas to tell her that he loved her. The designer encouraged his son to tell Hope instead. Excited, Douglas left the room, eager to tell Hope that Thomas loved her. He did not realize that his father had manipulated him into telling Hope that he loved her.

The soap opera also featured Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) who entered the room. Thomas told his friend that Douglas was the key to getting back together with Hope. Vinny was upset that Thomas was using his son again. Thomas pointed out that Douglas would also benefit.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam offers an apology to Hope. pic.twitter.com/ZGkhLpswLO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 18, 2020

In another office, Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) fought. Liam didn’t believe that Thomas had changed and was distraught that Hope seemed to be falling for the designer’s façade. Hope was still bitter about the kiss that he and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had shared. Liam apologized for hurting her but steered the conversation to Thomas again. Hope told Liam that she would not abandon Douglas. Liam didn’t understand how she could abandon him if he had the entire Forrester family supporting him.

On his way out of the Forrester building, Liam spotted Zoe. He approached the model to continue their conversation about Thomas manipulating her. He noted that Thomas had covered all his bases by throwing her a birthday party and presenting her with earrings for her birthday. Liam felt that Thomas was using Zoe and that she was too blind to see it. Zoe remained adamant that Thomas had moved on from Hope.

Douglas ran to the studio where Hope was working. She wanted to know why he was so upset. He told her that he had seen his father and Zoe together. The little boy admitted that he wanted Hope and his father to be together. Hope reassured Douglas that she would always be there for him. Douglas told Hope that he was worried that he would lose her. He also said that Thomas loved her. Hope told the little boy that she would do anything for him.