Tony Danza Posts ‘Taxi’ Cast Pic In Instagram Share: ‘Old Friends’

Tony Danza shared a new Taxi cast pic to Instagram, captioning the image “old friends.” The group photo features the cast of the smash television series, which followed the exploits of a group of New York City taxi drivers and their arrogant dispatcher. The show aired on ABC from 1978 to 1983.

The television personality and his former cast mates came together for a group photo. It is not clear why they were gathered together or when the photo was taken.

Tony shared the image to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts on February 18.

Pictured from left to right are Christopher Lloyd, 81, Marilu Henner, 67, Danny DeVito, 75, Tony, 68, Carol Kane, 67, and Judd Hirsch, 84.

Christopher, well-known for his role in the Back to the Future film series, looks dapper in a dark suit, white shirt, and patterned tie. He is wearing a delicate pair of gold-rimmed glasses and his white hair is slicked back. The actor will next be seen in the film The Nobody.

Marilu wore a sparkly dark-colored dress with three-quarter sleeves and a boat neckline. She paired the stunning dress with dark-colored stockings. She was last seen in the 2018 series The Neighborhood.

Danny, who currently stars in the comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, wore an all-black ensemble of a dark shirt, suit jacket, and pants. His glasses match the hue of his outfit.

Tony wore a traditional black suit, white shirt and black tie for the pic. He was last seen in the Netflix series The Good Cop for a 10-episode arc where he played Tony Caruso Sr.

Carol Kane, wearing a black blouse buttoned up to her neck and her infamous curly tendrils atop her head, will soon be seen in the series Hunters where she will portray the role of Mindy Markowitz.

Judd anchors the cast on the right side in a dark-colored suit and shirt, adding in a tie with a multitude of stars on it for added interest. He portrays Ben “Pop-Pop” Goldberg on ABC’s The Goldbergs.

Two original cast members from the series have since passed away. Andy Kaufman and Jeff Conoway died in 1984 and 2011, respectively.

Fans were thrilled to see the photo of their old television favorites gathered together.

