Despite Season Struggle, Warriors Could Already ‘Re-Imagine The Next Dynasty,’ Says Joe Lacob

After failing to win their third consecutive NBA championship title, things started to fall apart for the Golden State Warriors. Aside from losing Kevin Durant in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Warriors are also playing most of the 2019-20 NBA season without two of their superstars, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who are still both recovering from injuries. As of now, the Warriors own the worst record in the league and will likely be heading into the lottery.

Though they are set to suffer a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, Warriors owner Joe Lacob remains very optimistic about his team’s future. In an interview with USA Today Sports during the NBA’s Tech Summit during All-Star weekend, Lacob said that the Warriors could already “re-imagine the next dynasty.”

“The great thing about this is we can re-imagine the next dynasty,” Lacob said. “I think it’s been a good year for us to take stock with where we’re at and try to recreate.”

The Warriors may be one of the worst teams in the league right now, but they undeniably have a realistic chance of creating another dynasty. As of now, Curry and Thompson are already showing massive improvement with their rehabilitation, and it is highly likely that they already regain their All-Star form before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Also, before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, the Warriors have managed to address the major issue in their wing by acquiring Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lacob believes that Wiggins will play a major role in the Warriors’ goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

“You add one guy and it can change everything,” Lacob said. “We already happen to have two of the greatest shooters of all time. Look at the games. We’ve only been losing by six or eight points. But add those two guys, and we’re already pretty good. I think Wiggins is going to help a lot.”

Wiggins is currently establishing an impressive performance in his first few games as a Warrior. So far, he’s averaging 23.0 points, 4.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 2.3 steals while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from beyond the arc. However, despite showing that he can contribute for the Warriors on both ends of the floor, rumors are still circulating around Wiggins and his future in Golden State.

Though Wiggins is able to fill the hole in the Warriors’ wing, some people think that Golden State needs help from a more established superstar in order to create another dynasty. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Warriors could use Wiggins and multiple future first-round picks as trade chips to “bring back a big fish” to Golden State next summer. Some of the potential trade targets for the Warriors include Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic, and Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans.