‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Dayna Kathan Discusses Split From Max Boyens

The couple was seeing one another when 'Pump Rules' Season 8 began.

Dayna Kathan and Max Boyens are no longer dating.

During a February 18 interview with TooFab, the new Vanderpump Rules cast member and SUR Restaurant waitress confirmed that the relationship she had with Boyens during filming on Season 8 had come to an end and revealed viewers of the show will have to “tune in this season” to find out what happened between them.

“He and I have been through a lot in the last six months or so, and right now, we’re coworkers. And that’s it,” Kathan said.

In addition to her waitressing gig at SUR Restaurant, Kathan is also working alongside Boyens at TomTom, where he is employed as the restaurant’s general manager. Speaking of their regular run-ins, Kathan told TooFab that it “sucks a**” having to see Boyens every day at work. That said, she also revealed that they aren’t exactly at odds, at least not all of the time.

When the outlet asked Kathan if things between her and Boyens were “decent,” she explained that it all “depends on the week.”

Throughout the first several episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Kathan received many warnings from her female co-stars about Boyens’ questionable behavior with women. However, as fans have seen, Kathan has declined to judge him based on anything she’s been told, choosing to instead allow Boyens to show her who he is himself.

As for whether or not the things she was told by her Vanderpump Rules co-stars ultimately came true, Kathan wouldn’t give a definitive answer.

“I do feel for Max in the way that I also think that people were quick to try to put him on blast about things he was actually telling the truth about,” she explained. “There were lies. Even back then, I knew some of that was true, but it was just more about, ‘I’m not gonna judge someone for their past and go into something with an open mind.’ That’s just the kind of person I am.”

Following her Season 8 split from Boyens, Kathan told TooFab she is “single and ready to mingle.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathan was confronted by her fellow SUR Restaurant employee, Danica Dow, about her relationship with Boyens during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. At the time, Dow revealed to Kathan that Boyens had allegedly dated another employee of the restaurant before ditching her on her birthday in lieu of some private time with one of her friends.