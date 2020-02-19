Kaitlynn Carter Stuns In A Plunging Yellow Bikini

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star sizzled in a skimpy bikini during a trip to Bali.

Kaitlynn Carter recently treated fans to a stunning shot of herself as she rocked a plunging yellow bikini. The reality star wowed in the new photo she posted to her Instagram account on February 17, which showed her sitting down on the floor as she posed for the camera in a pretty skimpy two-piece.

The photo was actually a selfie the beauty shot in the mirror. Kaitlynn sat with her legs apart as she bent her left leg and rested her left arm on her knee to steady herself as she snapped away.

Her right leg was also bent and flat on the floor as she put her bare foot underneath her other leg.

The Hills: New Beginnings star kept things sunny with her choice of two-piece. The blonde beauty didn’t leave too much to the imagination as she opted for a plunging light-yellow bikini top with showed off plenty of her décolletage with only thin strings over her shoulders.

Her very toned middle was perfectly showcased in the summery look. The bottoms were also pretty skimpy and featured a thick strap that wrapped around her waist and a small triangle of material with a tie just below her bellybutton.

The bottoms were high-cut to make her legs look extra long as she flashed her all-over tan for her followers.

Kaitlynn – who announced her split from Brody Jenner last year and then made headlines for her whirlwind short-lived romance with Miley Cyrus – rested back on her right hand and had her blond hair textured in beach waves.

She appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum to let her natural beauty do all the talking and kept her expression pretty simple as she snapped the photo.

The gorgeous 31-year-old star revealed in the upload that she was spending some time in her bikini at Desa Potato Head in tropical Bali.

The beauty appeared to be enjoying some time in the sunshine for a friend’s wedding, as she also used the couple’s hashtag of #thefishersarehooked.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share a whole lot of praise for Kaitlynn.

“Absolutely gorge!” one person wrote.

Another called the beauty “Stunningly stunning” with a smiley face and a fire emoji.

“Omg I’m so [in] love,” another wrote after seeing Kaitlynn strip down to her bikini, adding an eye heart and a red heart emoji.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the reality star has treated her followers to a look at her toned body.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she closed out 2019 with a stunning swimsuit photo shared to social media as she poked a little fun at herself following a pretty tumultuous year.