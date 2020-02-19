Frida Aasen Flaunts Incredible Figure & Long Legs In Tiny Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Professional model Frida Aasen has been enjoying one of the perks of being a professional model — traveling across the globe to exotic locations. Several of her latest Instagram updates show her enjoying time in the tropical paradise of Malindi, Kenya. On Wednesday, she uploaded a picture that saw her looking absolutely gorgeous as she soaked up the sun while laying on the beach.

In the photo, Frida was on her side. The image captured her entire body as she stretched out on the sand. Behind her in the turquoise water, a small wooden sailboat was anchored just a few feet off the shore. Across the bay, trees and other foliage lined another seemingly desolate beach. Water rushing ashore and surrounding her body created a tranquil setting.

The bombshell wore a tiny gold, string bikini that complemented her skin tone. The top had classic triangle cups and strings that tied around her neck. Strings tied into bows on one hip was all that could be seen of the bottoms because of the way she was posing.

Frida extended one arm above her head, and she rested her head on her upper arm. Her other arm was behind her back — a pose that accentuated her hourglass shape and her incredibly thin waist. She bent one knee and placed one leg over the other, calling attention to her curvy hips and toned thighs. The position also showed off her long, lean legs. Her wet, bronze skin looked flawless in the outside light. Her face was relaxed as she closed her eyes and seemed to take in the moment.

The stunner appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup-free for the snapshot. Her wet hair was swept back behind her head. A dainty pendant necklace hung from her neck.

In the caption, she said that the location of the photo was her favorite place to be.

Many of her fans commented with heart-eye and flame emoji, but others had more to say about the stunning shot.

“Love this. This is art,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Fabulous and sublime,” said a second follower.

“Mermaid ashore,” joked a third fan.

“It’s amazing,” a fourth commenter chimed in.

Not too long ago, the Victoria’s Secret model put her curves on display in a tiny black bikini that did not leave much to the imagination. When she isn’t sharing photos of herself wearing skimpy swimsuits, she posts images that show her in stylish, chic outfits.