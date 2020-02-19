Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Flaunts Chiselled Abs In Close-Up Snap

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines tantalized her 12.2 million Instagram followers with a close-up shot of her chiselled abs. The picture was one of the three slides in her latest Instagram update, which was all about core training and working on her abs after giving birth.

In the snap, Kayla was sprawled out on the wooden floor of a studio space. She rocked a pair of neon yellow leggings that sat low on her hips, with the waistband coming to just below her belly button. She paired the leggings with a matching sports bra in the same neon hue, and finished off the ensemble with a delicate gold necklace.

Kayla placed one hand on her chest as she showed off her chiselled abs in the photo. Her face was just barely visible in the shot, allowing her abs to be the focal point of the picture. Her stomach was flat and featured defined abdominal muscles that were clearly visible under her bronzed skin.

She followed up the sizzling snap with two short videos that showed her doing various core exercises that targeting the abdominal muscles. In one video, she was in a simple studio as she cycled through moves like straight-leg raises and an incline plank using a bench. In the second video, she showed her fans some of her own favorite moves that target the abs, including scissors and a variation on a standard crunch. She accompanied the post with a caption that discussed her journey to regaining her core strength post-pregnancy.

Kayla’s followers loved the open and honest post, and it received over 28,000 likes within just one hour. The post also racked up 178 comments in the same time span from her eager followers, who loved her confession.

“Looking gorgeous & so inspirational. I’m working hard with your app Oh my word I’m loving it. Love training with you. Getting into shape & loving the process. Thank you! Keep doing what you are doing So inspired by you,” one fan commented.

Another fan said “I love that you are sharing what you’ve been going through. I respect that vulnerability so much.”

“I love the respect you have for your body, very inspiring!” one fan added.

While she has her app and workout programs, Kayla also shares plenty of content on her regular Instagram account with her millions of eager followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kayla decided to highlight the importance of stretching in a fitness routine. She rocked a turquoise sports bra and tiny black shorts for the sizzling update, which showed off her toned abs and sculpted legs.