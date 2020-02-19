Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Pink Corset

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her eager Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a pale pink corset top and jeans. The picture was taken in a busy restaurant. Though Tarsha didn’t name the exact spot she was in, she did include Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia in the geotag of the post.

The corset top that Tarsha rocked was from the brand Oh Polly, whose pieces Tarsha has worn many times before on her Instagram page. The structured top featured two cups that gave support to her ample assets, and a hook-and-eye closure detail all down the front rather than a lace-up style. The neckline of the top dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the top itself was cropped, giving fans a peek of her toned stomach. The pale pink hue of the top looked stunning against Tarsha’s bronzed skin.

Though the photo was cropped right around Tarsha’s hips, so her full lower body wasn’t visible, fans could spot that she paired the sexy top with some high-waisted, light-wash jeans. The jeans settled right at her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass physique.

Tarsha added a few accessories to finish the look, including a statement ring and several delicate layered silver necklaces. Her long locks were textured in soft waves and pulled together in a half-up style. Her hair cascaded down her shoulder, and she played with a few strands with one hand as she stared at the camera.

Tarsha’s accentuated her plump pout with a soft pink gloss, and had long lashes that emphasized her eyes. Her bronzed skin was contoured to highlight her cheekbones, and a small amount of pale shadow at the inner corners of her eyes made her features pop.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 8,100 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans also opted to share their thoughts on the look by leaving a comment, and the post racked up 116 comments in the same time span.

“I love these style tops on you,” one fan commented.

Another follower called the stunner from Australia the “most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen.”

“So stunning,” another fan added.

One fan simply said “gorgeous” followed by a string of flame emoji.

Tarsha seems to love pieces with a corset vibe. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sizzling snap taken while she was riding in a car. In the picture, she rocked another Oh Polly piece, a white silky mini dress with the same hook-and-eye closure details all the way down the front.