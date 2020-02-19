Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Wears Racy Ultra-Tight Outfit That Shows Off Plenty Of Cleavage

Pamela Alexandra teases her 3.3 million Instagram followers with almost-daily posts in which she wears daring outfits that put her enviable curves on display. On Tuesday, February 18, the model flaunted her hourglass silhouette in a skintight ensemble as she posed in what appeared to be a hotel lobby.

In the first snap of the two-part post, the brunette beauty stuns in a black one-piece jumper that includes cutouts around the middle, showing off the model’s shapely waist. The halter top is made of a skimpy material that barely holds up Pamela’s busty chest while displaying plenty of cleavage. She holds her hands behind her back at her waist, emphasizing her natural curves.

The bottom half of the outfit clung to the model’s hips and followed her figure down to the ankle, where the pant legs fanned out. Pamela completed the outfit with a pair of black, lace-up high heels that showed off a peek of pedicured toenails. She accessorized with a thin gold necklace and silver bracelet, and wore her normally curly tresses straight and parted down the middle. Her hair tumbled down her chest and back. Pamela finished off her beauty look with thick black mascara and eyeliner, and pink glossy lips.

The second photo in the post featured Pamela at a close-up angle, cutting off her bottom half and zooming in on her torso and face. Viewers got a better glimpse of the black, stretchy material and cutouts around her middle, which included tight straps. She tilted her head slightly, a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption of the post, Pamela told her followers that they didn’t have to zoom in, likely implying that the second photo did the work for them. She ended the message with an upside-down smiley emoji.

The influencer’s millions of followers awarded her most recent upload over 70,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments in the first 15 hours of it being posted. As is typical, the model’s fans gushed over her stunning curves and beauty while emphasizing their thoughts and feelings with a wide range of emoji, including hearts, fire, and heart-eye smileys.

“You look marvelous,” one follower commented, adding a string of fire emoji.

“Lawd have mercy, girl u be killin’ em!!!!” another excited fan wrote.

“I’m on your fan page, love ya,” a third Instagram user chimed in, adding three red hearts at the end.

This person is likely referring to the model’s relatively recent OnlyFans account, which she opened after receiving requests from her followers. Her fans can subscribe to exclusive content that she doesn’t post anywhere else.