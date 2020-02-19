Kelly Clarkson Defends Valerie Bertinelli After Twitter Troll Criticizes Her Weight

Kelly Clarkson defended legendary television star Valerie Bertinelli after a Twitter troll criticized her weight. The exchange came after an announcement that the Food Network star will appear in a live demonstration on the network’s corresponding app.

The comment called the iconic television actress and star of over 23 made-for-television movies “chubby.”

Valerie took a screenshot of the comment and shared it to her Twitter account.

“Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body,” she wrote alongside the post.

The host of Valerie’s Home Cooking will be live on the app creating make-ahead turkey and Swiss sandwiches with carrot slaw, according to an announcement made by the popular cooking channel.

The Voice coach, who has also dealt with her share of body shaming over the years, quickly stepped up to the plate to shut down the body shamer with her own comment.

True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores. Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid. https://t.co/X03QKyFzIc — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 18, 2020

In an attempt to raise Valerie up and away from any negative feelings, fans promptly clapped back at the acerbic social media user with positive comments.

“I enjoy your food shows, your cookbooks, your politics, your sports, and humor. Ignore unpleasant people. You make the world smile,” stated one fan of the actress on Twitter.

“And look how nice you are to cross out their name so they don’t get pummeled, which they would have deserved (because you did not). Stay classy Valerie!! Positivity is contagious and we need it right now,” said a second user, followed by a red emoji heart.

“As a fan for almost 40 years, you’ve been a ray of sunshine in our lives and no one can take that away from us,” said a third admirer of the actress.

Valerie has struggled with her weight for over 25 years. She famously lost almost 50 pounds as a spokesperson for the Jenny Craig weight loss plan between 2007 and 2009.

This Twitter attack on her physical appearance came one month after the television star appeared on Today and shared that she would be looking inward for true joy after losing both of her parents between 2016 and 2019.

Valerie said in a long-form essay posted to the show’s website that over the next several months, she would be attempting to find true joy inside and out.

The actress will chronicle her journey on the show’s website and via appearances where she will cook healthier versions of her favorite foods as well as sharing personal tips and tricks with the show’s audience.