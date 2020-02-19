Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flashes Breasts While Lifting Shirt In Latest Instagram Snap

As one of the more popular cosplay models on Instagram, Liz Katz frequently shares sexy shots of herself that pay tribute to characters from video games, movies, and television series. However, she also makes sure to mix things up with some equally captivating photos that are seemingly snapped from the comfort of her own home. These include her latest upload, where she stunned her 1.1 million followers on the social media platform by baring her chest for the camera.

In the photo, which was uploaded Tuesday night on Instagram, Liz was standing in front of a white closet in what appears to be her room, wearing a black beanie and a yellow top. As the image was taken from the waist up, it’s not clear what else she was wearing, but that clearly wasn’t meant to be the focus of the snap. That’s because the cosplayer lifted her shirt all the way up to her chin, essentially flashing her breasts but staying within Instagram’s no-nudity policy by censoring her nipples with a pair of white-and-pink paw icons.

Aside from keeping the focus on her chest, Liz also thrilled her fan base by giving them a good look at her flat midsection, which was fully exposed as she lifted her top. The 31-year-old cosplay model wore her long blond hair down, allowing a few strands to touch her bosoms, and also seemed to opt for a natural makeup look that accentuated her beauty.

As she often does, Liz accompanied the sultry snap with a playful caption, advising her followers to keep their “paws” off her because she’s not a pet.

In the seven hours since the post went live, it has received more than 45,000 likes, with over 500 people heading to the comments section to show some love for the cosplayer.

“Nothing to do with this post but, today I saw the parasyte [sic] cosplay you did and I love it,” gushed one follower.

“You know that’s a very difficult challenge, but I accept,” said a second fan, referring to Liz’s caption.

“Every day I fall more in love with you,” remarked a third social media user, trailing their comment with a plethora of heart-eyes emoji.

“And now I remember why I missed having Instagram lol,” quipped a fourth admirer.

This isn’t the only time in recent days that Liz has shared an Instagram post that appeared to be taken at home. In a video that was posted on Sunday, the model paired a skimpy dark gray top with yellow-orange bat-print pants, dancing to some music as she teased her fans about the “long night” she was expecting.