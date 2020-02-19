Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Have A Run-In With Her Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale

The were all spotted at Gwen and Gavin's son's football game, but it didn't look like happy families.

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani had what appeared to be a pretty awkward run-in with her former husband Gavin Rossdale as they all recently attended Gwen and Gavin’s son Kingston’s football game. New photos show the former couple as they stayed pretty far apart from one another while they watched the 13-year-old play while Blake cuddled up to his girlfriend’s kids.

The snaps, which can be seen via The Sun, show that all three were close enough to be in the same photo together but chose not to sit next to one another and allegedly “ignored” each other throughout the game.

Gwen and Blake sat together along with the former’s two youngest sons with Gavin, 11-year-old Zuma and 5-year-old Apollo. While the country star sweetly showed some affection to his girlfriend’s boys, Gavin was snapped a few feet away looking forwards and out towards the field where his eldest son was playing.

The modern family all sat on the top level of the bleachers in the far-right corner, while the Bush singer opted to stay at the bottom on the left side of the structure.

Blake was even spotted with little Zuma sitting on his lap as he sweetly placed his arm around him. The youngster then sat facing the “God’s Country” with his legs over Blake’s while wearing a red hoodie, all while Gavin stood alone at the bottom of the bleachers.

Gwen – who recently showed off her “ridiculously beautiful” Valentine’s Day gift from Blake on social media – also appeared to be accompanied by her mom and dad, who sat with her and her boyfriend of around four years at the top of the bleachers.

It certainly didn’t appear as though the two groups had much interaction, with The Sun claiming that they appeared to intentionally stay as far away from one another as they could while being there to support the 13-year-old.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images for City Of Hope

However, Gavin did approach the gang to say goodbye to his kids, with the site claiming that Gwen and Blake supposedly “looked away” as he hugged the boys.

Gwen and Gavin announced their split after 15 years of marriage back in August 2015. She and Blake then went public with their romance in September that same after they met as coaches on The Voice.

Gwen has since suggested she’s not on the best terms with her former husband and hinted at rumors of infidelity in their marriage on her ex’s part in a very candid 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“It was the beginning of hell. Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret,” she said.