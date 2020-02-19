‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Reacts To Kevin Pearson’s ‘Fine’ Future After Jaw-Dropping ‘Cabin’ Episode

The NBC drama took fans back to the future in a stunning episode.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us episode “The Cabin.”

Justin Hartley has seen his future and it’s looking just fine. The This Is Us star posted a photo of Kevin Pearson’s face from the final seconds of the episode “The Cabin,” and suffice it to say, he’s pleased with his character’s age progression.

In the final seconds of the episode, viewers saw how movie star Kevin was able to make one of his late dad Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) dreams come to life. After digging up a 27-year-old doodle his father made of a future mountain house he had hoped to build on the family’s cabin property, future Kevin got the house built. It’s presumably the place where Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will spend her final moments of life.

Fans also got a glimpse of future Kevin, and even Justin Hartley thinks his character’s future is looking “mighty fine.”

Hartley posted an Instagram photo of Kevin Pearson, with a greying beard circa the early 2030s, and fan had a huge reaction to the This Is Us star’s future look after spending two hours in the hair and makeup trailer.

“SILVER FOX,” one fan wrote.

“Old Kevin is hot as hell,” another wrote.

“If those makeup artists have it right, you are going to be one hot old guy!” a third fan wrote to Hartley.

“This make-up team is phenomenal,” another fan wrote. ” How in the hell do you improve Justin Hartley? HOLY HOT!”

Fans have long been waiting to see what future Kevin looks like. It appears that viewers have now seen him in what will be the show’s final timeline when the Emmy-nominated series wraps a few years from now.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger credited the show’s hair and makeup team for Hartley’s picture-perfect prosthetics. Berger said the show’s “brilliant” makeup and hair people did a lot of tests and they all “collectively felt that Kevin Pearson would age very well.”

Executive producer Isaac Apatker added that when prepping for planning Kevin’s future look, there was a lot of “Google-imaging of [George] Clooney, Pierce Brosnan” and other men who have “aged fantastically.”

While Hartley gave his approval to the final look, Berger and Aptaker laughed that there were some previous looks the actor was “less pleased with.”

“I would say ‘horrified,'” Aptaker said. “Our first test, he was horrified: “How could Kevin let himself go like this? Doesn’t he wear sunscreen?” It was a lot of that.”

This Is Us won’t be traveling back to the future any time soon. The EPs revealed that the show will be “steering clear” of that particular time period for the next few episodes, although they did tease some new time periods coming up that may surprise people.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.