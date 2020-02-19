Abby Dowse Is Smoking-Hot In A Cheeky Cut-Out Bikini & Sexy Thigh-High Boots

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse has been keeping fans on their toes with some seriously racy looks as of late, but her most recent Instagram post certainly takes the cake. The stunning model maintained her bombshell status with a scorching outfit that was both provocative and edgy, and combined her usual, sexy and carefree beach-babe style with a touch of goth glamour.

The sizzling blonde showed off her insane body in a cheeky black bikini from Oh Polly Swim — a saucy cut-out two-piece that showcased all of her killer curves, exposing a great deal of her ample bust. The bathing suit, which is advertised as the “Under The Sun” set on the brand’s Instagram page, included a chic one-sleeve top that was the perfect mash-up between a bandeau bikini and a snug crop top. The item bared one of her shoulders and featured a mid-length sleeve that accentuated Abby’s slender arm.

The top created plenty of decolletage with its half-square neckline. But its most eye-catching detail was a large cutout that slashed across the front, offering a great view of her busty assets. Abby flashed a copious amount of underboob in the seductive top, which hemmed just below the chest line, literally underlining her buxom curves with a thin string. The swimsuit continued with teeny thing bottoms, which were pulled high on her hip bones, highlighting her impossibly narrow waist. The piece was extremely high-cut, and perfectly showcased the model’s chiseled lower body, revealing the babe’s tan line.

Abby completed the sexy-chic look with a fabulous pair of thigh-high boots from Simmi Shoes. The show-stopping footwear was a lace-up design crafted out of black mesh, and sported elegant stiletto heels and an open-toe front that displayed her fiery-red pedicure. The 31-year-old hottie further accessorized with a black-and-white polka dot bandana, which she wore as a headband. She added bling to her attire with a delicate silver bracelet and a couple of matching rings.

The Instagram sensation floored fans with the steamy look, which she showed off in a gorgeous selfie that saw the babe posing in a quaint white kitchen. The model was prompted up against a bar stool and rested one hand on the counter, striking an enticing pose that emphasized her sculpted pins. She stretched out one leg and bent the other at the knee, showcasing her sensational boots. The alluring posture called attention to her toned thighs and round backside. Her spectacularly trim midriff was also on display, as was her perky chest.

The sharp chromatic contrast between her all-black attire and the light-toned decor gave an artistic feel to the shot, in which the only splash of color was Abby’s red mani-pedi and a red rose that rested on the counter in a tall glass of water. The model made the caption all about the flower, and fans didn’t hesitate to react.

“I have to say, until I read the caption, I had absolutely no idea there was a rose in this picture,” wrote one person, adding a winking-face emoji followed by a pair of heart-eyes emoji and two heart emoji.

“Could be a million roses there and still not be as pretty as you,” quipped a second follower, ending with a heart-eyes emoji and a rose emoji.

The selfie received a lot of love from Abby’s 2 million followers, garnering nearly 7,400 likes in just 46 minutes of being posted. In the space of three hours, the pic racked up more than 17,800 likes and 530-plus comments from her ardent admirers.

“Australias [sic] number one always makes my day my love,” read one message, trailed by a long string of assorted flattering emoji, each of them in triplicate.

“Do you just walk around all day dressed in these getups? Haha” wanted to know another follower.