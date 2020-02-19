Jenna Dewan Announces Her Engagement To Boyfriend Steve Kazee On Instagram: ‘You Have My Heart’

Jenna Dewan took to Instagram on Tuesday night to officially announce her engagement to boyfriend, Steve Kazee, reports Hollywood Life.

“You have my heart,” gushed Dewan in her caption.

She chose a sweet pic of herself and Kazee in the middle of a liplock. The actress left her short dark hair down and wore a delicate white blouse with ruched sleeves. Her fingernails were also painted a glossy shade of white, and it appeared that the image might have been professionally taken as part of their official engagement photos.

Kazee gently cupped her face, and Dewan placed her hand over the top of his to flaunt her gorgeous engagement ring.

Within an hour of posting, Dewan’s post earned over 115,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

Several of the couple’s famous colleagues liked and commented on her post, including, Renée Bargh, Kristin Ess, Azita Ghanizada, Violet Teriti, Tori Anderson, Rumer Willis, Jamie Lynn Sigler, and Lauren Zima.

“Congratulations to two of the most beautiful people on the planet. Forever and ever,” replied actress Nikki Reed.

Tons of the dancer’s fans commented on the post to express their congratulations and let her know how beautiful she looked in the photo, and how impressed they were with the size of the diamond embedded in her ring.

“Yayyyy!!! Been waiting on this!! Congratulations, wishing you a lifetime and beyond of happiness!!” raved one person, adding multiple sparkling heart emoji to their comment.

“Omg congrats my heart is so full!!!!!” gushed another admirer.

“Congratulations you two lovebirds!!!” wrote a third user.

“You two are sweet together!” chimed in a fourth fan.

Kazee and Dewan first started dating approximately six months after the Step Up actress split from her previous husband and her former co-star, Channing Tatum.

Kazee is also an actor, appearing on shows like Nashville, The Walking Dead, and Blindspot. He also won a Tony award for his performance in the Broadway show, Once.

In September of last year, the couple announced they were expecting a child. The baby will be Dewan’s second child as she and Tatum have one daughter together in 6-year-old Everly.

Hollywood Life reports them saying, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family.”

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that a heavily-pregnant Dewan was spotted in a bikini. The stunning beauty posed poolside in her swimsuit for the photo while flaunting her adorable baby bump. The World of Dance host edited her pic a fun filter to enhance her lips and add accessories like fake gold hoop earrings and a bandana.