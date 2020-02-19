Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Can Reportedly No Longer Use Lucrative ‘Royal’ Title As Part Of Their Brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have labeled themselves as the Sussex Royals, but since making the decision to step back from royal life, the couple may have to find a new brand. As part of the agreement that the two made with the Queen and other officials, the pair can reportedly no longer use the term “royal.”

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan and Harry’s plans to use the Royal Sussex brand are being dashed even after the two invested in a new website and have developed a massive following of 11.2 million people on their Instagram feed using the term. On top of that, they had plans to register a trademark so that they could use the term on merchandise and materials.

As if that wasn’t enough, their personal charity was reportedly going to be called “Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

As part of the agreement, the pair will likely have to find a new way to brand themselves, their charity, and their businesses going forward, though the details about the situation aren’t clear.

“However, it is understood the couple have accepted that, as part of their new working arrangements, they will not be able to use the Sussex Royal name as they had hoped,” the Mail reports.

The Sussex Royal moniker first came into use when Meghan and Harry sought to separate themselves from Prince William and Kate Middleton, who became known as the Kensington Royals. As Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their royal duties to live part-time in North America and become financially independent from the crown, part of their strategy was to develop a brand that they could use to build their fortunes.

But after conversations about what their new role would look like, the pair agreed to stop using the name.

“All members of the family – including Harry and Meghan – were involved in the discussions, and it is understood they all agreed that, in light of the Sussexes’ decision to step back, their use of the word ‘royal’ would come into question,” the Daily Mail wrote.

While the couple apparently hoped to keep some of the aspects of royal life, while discarding other parts, a source says that they will be forced to create more of a division.

“In many ways this is inevitable given their decision to step down, but it must surely come as a blow to the couple as they have invested everything into the Sussex Royal brand,” an insider said.